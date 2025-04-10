Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with Sergio Conceicao's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Udinese vs AC Milan Preview
AC Milan are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Udinese, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Genoa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Udinese vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AC Milan have a good historical record against Udinese and have won 45 out of the 104 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 23 victories.
- After a run of two victories on the trot against AC Milan in Serie A, Udinese have lost each of their last two games against the Rossoneri in the competition and have conceded four goals in these games.
- Udinese are set to play their 100th game against AC Milan in Serie A - they have played at least 100 games only against three other opponents in the history of the competition.
- AC Milan have lost eight of their last 16 matches away from home against Udinese in Serie A - three more defeats than they had suffered in the 33 such games preceding this run.
Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction
AC Milan can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form on the domestic front this season. Tammy Abraham has been impressive this season and will look to make his mark this week.
Udinese have troubled AC Milan in the past but have their own problems to solve ahead of this game. AC Milan are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Udinese 1-2 AC Milan
Udinese vs AC Milan Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes