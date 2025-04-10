Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with Sergio Conceicao's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Udinese vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Genoa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Ad

Trending

Udinese vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good historical record against Udinese and have won 45 out of the 104 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 23 victories.

After a run of two victories on the trot against AC Milan in Serie A, Udinese have lost each of their last two games against the Rossoneri in the competition and have conceded four goals in these games.

Udinese are set to play their 100th game against AC Milan in Serie A - they have played at least 100 games only against three other opponents in the history of the competition.

AC Milan have lost eight of their last 16 matches away from home against Udinese in Serie A - three more defeats than they had suffered in the 33 such games preceding this run.

Ad

Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form on the domestic front this season. Tammy Abraham has been impressive this season and will look to make his mark this week.

Udinese have troubled AC Milan in the past but have their own problems to solve ahead of this game. AC Milan are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 AC Milan

Udinese vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More