Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday.

Udinese vs AC Milan Preview

Udinese are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side held Fiorentina to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Rossoneri eased past AS Roma by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 25 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 17 victories.

Udinese have won each of their last two matches against AC Milan in the Serie A and have never won three consecutive league games against the Rossoneri in their history.

Udinese won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin last year and could complete a Serie A double against AC Milan for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The two teams are on an even footing on Udinese's home turf in the recent past and have won three matches apiece out of the last eight Serie A games played between them at the venue.

Udinese have played out draws in 12 of their 20 matches in the Serie A this season.

Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Inter Milan and Juventus a run for their money in the title race. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud have been impressive this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Udinese have shown flashes of their ability this season and will need to be at their best in this match. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 AC Milan

Udinese vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes