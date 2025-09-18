Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Udinese vs AC Milan Preview
AC Milan are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Rossoneri edged Bologna to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Udinese, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight so far this season. The home side edged Pisa to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Udinese vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AC Milan have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 28 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 17 victories.
- AC Milan have won each of their last three matches against Udinese in Serie A - their longest such run against them in the competition since a run of four victories on the trot in 2001.
- AC Milan have won each of their last two matches away from home against Udinese in Serie A - they had won only two of the seven such games preceding this run.
- Udinese are unbeaten in their last three matches on the trot across consecutive Serie A campaigns for the first time in their history.
- AC Milan could win their first two away games in a Serie A campaign for only the third time in the last 21 seasons.
Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction
AC Milan have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game. Luka Modric has stepped up to the plate for the Rossoneri and will need to bring his experience to the fore in this fixture.
Udinese have exceeded expectations this season and will need to present a robust front on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Udinese 2-2 AC Milan
Udinese vs AC Milan Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes