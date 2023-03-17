Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Udinese entertain reigning champions AC Milan at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A on Saturday (March 18).

Rodrigo Becao's 54th-minute winner at Empoli on Saturday (March 11) snapped the hosts' six-game winless run across competitions. Milan, meanwhile, are winless in two league games and are coming off a 1-1 draw to Salernitana on Monday (March 13).

Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock in injury time in the first half, but Boulaye Dia's 61st-minute equaliser forced a share of the spoils.

Udinese vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 102 times across competitions, with Milan leading 44-21.

Milan are unbeaten in their last six games against Udinese across competitions, including a 4-2 winin their campaign opener earlier this season.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams at Udinese have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Udinese are winless at home in the league since September and have played consecutive draws in their last three home games.

Milan have struggled on their travels this year, losing in three of their last four games and failing to score twice.

Udinese have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time since September.

The hosts have drawn 36 games in Serie A against Milan.

Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction

Udinese have avoided defeats in their last three league games and recoreded their first win since January last week. However, they're winless at home since September and might struggle here.

Meanwhile, after four straight wins, Milan have gone winless in their last three outings across competitions. Six of their last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. So this game could be a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 AC Milan

Udinese vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes