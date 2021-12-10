Udinese vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan take on Udinese on Saturday. AC Milan have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Udinese are in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Empli last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Rossoneri eased past Salernitana by a 2-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Udinese vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Udinese and have won 16 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed 11 victories against AC Milan and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-L-W

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-L-D

Udinese vs AC Milan Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Roberto Pereyra is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ignacio Pussetto has completed his recovery over the past week and will be available for selection against AC Milan.

Injured: Roberto Pereyra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

Alessio Romagnoli served his suspension against Genoa and will be available for selection. Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, and Davide Calabria are injured and will not be able to play a part this weekend.

Injured: Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, Davide Calabria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have managed to overcome their recent month and have bounced back with consecutive victories in the Serie A. With Inter Milan hot on their heels, the Rossoneri cannot afford another slip-up this weekend.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance on Saturday. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 AC Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi