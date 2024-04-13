Udinese vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Daniele De Rossi's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday.

Udinese vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi edged AC Milan to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Udinese vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have an impressive recent record against Udinese and have won 33 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 11 victories.

Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Udinese have lost 17 of their 21 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - more defeats than any team has suffered against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

Udinese scored four goals in their previous match at home against AS Roma in the Serie A - as many goals as they had scored in the 10 such games preceding this run.

Udinese have picked up only 12 points from their games at home in the Serie A so far this season - only Salernitana have a worse record in this regard in the competition.

Udinese vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Daniele De Rossi and will be intent on making the most of the resources at their disposal. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Udinese have a poor home record this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 AS Roma

Udinese vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes