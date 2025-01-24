Udinese vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Claudio Ranieri's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Udinese vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Giallorossi slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a comprehensive 4-1 defeat against Como and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Trending

Udinese vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have an excellent recent record against Udinese and have won 35 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 11 victories.

Udinese have lost 54 of their 101 matches against AS Roma in Serie A - they have suffered more defeats only against Juventus in the history of the competition.

AS Roma have won seven of their last nine matches against Udinese in Serie A and have won each of their last four such games, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 4-0 margin in September 2022.

After a run of three defeats in four matches away from home against Udinese in Serie A, AS Roma have remained unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 such games in the competition.

Udinese vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have been shockingly poor in recent weeks and will need to mount a strong resurgence in the coming weeks. Claudio Ranieri has brought a measure of stability to the club but will need to bring the best out of his players to secure a European spot this year.

Udinese have a poor recent record in this fixture and have several issues to address ahead of this game. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 AS Roma

Udinese vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback