Udinese vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Udinese host AS Roma at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A on Sunday, looking to build on their last win.

Le Zebrette overcame Sampdoria 2-1 in their last top-flight match, ending a run of three winless games.

Gabriele Cioffi's side remain in 14th place, with only 29 points from 26 games, and now face another challenge against a side they've lost 15 of their last 17 games to.

Things are looking on the up for Roma once again, who've lost just once in their last nine games and are unbeaten in their last five.

The Giallorossi are coming off the back of three consecutive 1-0 wins, including one in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

They're also just six points off the Champions League places in the Serie A table at the moment and will be keen to continue their run to boost their top-four hopes.

Udinese vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

Roma have won 31 of their last 49 clashes with Udinese, who've beaten them only 10 times during this period.

The Giallorossi are currently on a three-game winning run in the fixture, scoring five times and conceding none during this period.

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Udinese vs AS Roma Team News

Udinese

Le Zebrette won't be able to call upon Antonio Santurro (knee), Isaac Success (muscle) and Bram Nuytinck through injuries.

Walace is also unavailable due to a suspension for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Antonio Santurro, Isaac Success, Bram Nuytinck

Suspended: Chris Wallace

Unavailable: None

AS Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola is a long-term absentee for the Giallorossi with an Achilles tendon rupture, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marash Kumbulla are suspended.

Mkhitaryan was sent off in their Atalanta win last weekend while Kumbulla picked up his fifth booking of the season in the same match.

Sergio Oliveira was shown a red card in their Europa Conference League game last night but his suspension doesn't apply here, so he's available for Sunday.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marash Kumbulla

Unavailable: None

Udinese vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Udinese (3-5-3): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Nehuen Perez, Pablo Mari; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Mato Jajalo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto.

AS Roma (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina; Luca Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham.

Udinese vs AS Roma Prediction

Roma haven't been perfect but have managed to scrap their way to a series of narrow wins lately. It's a testament to their ability to get the job done despite not being at their best.

Udinese have a poor record against the club from the capital and their recent form won't inspire confidence either.

Jose Mourinho's side should be able to continue their winning run.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 AS Roma

