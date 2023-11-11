Udinese vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday.

Udinese vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. La Dea edged SK Sturm Graz to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged AC Milan to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Udinese vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a slight edge over Udinese and have won 16 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 15 victories.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Udinese in the Serie A but were held to draw in both their league games last season.

Both teams have found the back of the net on the last eight occasions that Udinese has hosted this Serie A fixture, with a total of 31 goals being scored in these matches.

Udinese won their first game after four consecutive draws in the Serie A and could win two matches in a row in the competition for the first time since March last year.

Atalanta have kept clean sheets in each of their last six matches away from home in the Serie A.

Udinese vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to step up to the plate in the league this season. La Dea can be unstoppable on their day and will need to put their best foot forward in this match.

Udinese have not been at their best this season but have shown flashes of resilience over the past month. Atalanta are the better team on paper, however, and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Atalanta

Udinese vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gianluca Scamacca to score - Yes