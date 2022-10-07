Udinese vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2022

Udinese are set to play Atalanta at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday in Serie A.

Udinese come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Gabriele Cioffi's Hellas Verona in the league. Second-half goals from Portuguese striker Beto and Slovenian centre-back Jaka Bijol sealed the deal for Andrea Sottil's Udinese. Scottish left-back Josh Doig scored the consolation goal for Hellas Verona.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina 1-0 in the league. A second-half goal from Nigeria international Ademola Lookman secured the win for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta.

Udinese vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the advantage. They have won 10 games.

Udinese have won eight games, while the other 10 have ended in draws.

Portuguese striker Beto has scored five goals in the league for Udinese.

Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu has registered six assists in the league for Udinese this season.

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has scored four goals this season for Atalanta.

Udinese vs Atalanta Prediction

Udinese are flying high this season, and sit 3rd in the league table. They are just one point behind league leaders Napoli and 2nd-placed Atalanta, and given the extremely competitive nature of Serie A, as well as their strong start, Udinese will be surely be targeting a European spot for next season.

They have won all of their last five league games, and attackers like Gerard Deulofeu and Beto have impressed. Players like Destiny Udogie, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and Roberto Pereyra have started the season well as well.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have also enjoyed an excellent start to their league campaign. Recent seasons have seen the departure of important players like Papu Gomez and Remo Freuler. However, young stars like Teun Koopmeiners and Ademola Lookman have started the season in good form, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be happy with how his squad is shaping up this season.

Atalanta finished 8th last season, and there were rumours that Gasperini was set to leave the club in the summer gone by. However the 64-year old, who has helped make Atalanta become one of the best teams in Italy during his time, stayed, and Atalanta once again look like a top team.

Two top and in-form teams will face each other; Atalanta should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Udinese

Atalanta vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atalanta

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first- Yes

