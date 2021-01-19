Udinese vs Atalanta preview, prediction, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta will hope to return to winning form in Serie A when they go to the Dacia Arena to face a Udinese side currently on a downward spiral.

After a goalless draw to Genoa last weekend, Gli Orobici saw a three-game winning run come to a halt, dropping points for an eighth game this season.

Having surpassed expectations in the last two years, Gian Piero Gasperini's side has flattered to deceive this term. Inconsistencies have plunged their Champions League hopes into despair, let alone the prospects of lifting the Scudetto.

They languish seventh in the standings with just 32 points after 17 games, 11 behind leaders AC Milan. However, they will feel confident ahead of the upcoming clash as their adversaries are at a low ebb right now.

Since beating Torino in mid-December, Le Zebrette have gone the next seven games without a single win, losing four times during that run.

This has relegated them down to 15th on the table, hovering just three points above the drop zone.

Udinese vs Atalanta Head-To-Head

Quite surprisingly, Udinese have been the more successful team among the two in this fixture, with 15 wins, narrowly edging Atalanta's 14. However, the last five games have all been wins for Atalanta.

Last season, the Bergamo outfit did a league double over Udinese, posting a 7-1 thumping at home before winning 3-2 in Udine.

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Atalanta Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Udinese vs Atalanta Team News

Udinese

The home side is ravaged with injuries as five players from the squad are currently nursing various issues. There are no suspended players, but centre-back Samir is one booking away from a ban.

Injured: Stefano Okaka, Bram Nuytinck, Mato Jajalo, Fernando Forestieri, and Ignacio Pussetto.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atalanta

Gasperini won't have Mario Pasalic back from injury yet, while substitute striker Marco Tumminello is also out. Defenders Berat Djimsiti and Robin Gosens must proceed with caution as both are just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Mario Palasic and Marco Tumminello

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Udinese vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Juan Musso; Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao, Samir; Jens Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Roberto Pereyra, Rolando Mandragora, Marvin Zeegelaar; Gerard Deulofeu; Kevin Lasagna.

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Martin De Roon, Robin Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic; Duvan Zapata.

Udinese vs Atalanta Prediction

Calcio's hottest strike force is likely to have their way with Udinese this week. The home team do not typically get on the receiving end of huge defeats, but they do not have what it takes to stop Gasperini's boys.

We expect Atalanta to beat Udinese with ease.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Atalanta