Udinese vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Udinese entertain Benevento in their upcoming Serie A fixture at the Stadio Friuli on Wednesday.

The two teams are level on 15 points and are separated by goal difference in the standings.

Benevento recorded their first win in five games in their previous outing as they overcame Genoa 2-0 at home. The hosts dropped points for the second game running in their last fixture, after winning the previous three league games in a row.

Udinese vs Benevento Head-to-Head

This fixture does not have a long history and the two sides have only faced each other three times in the past. The record is perfectly even with a win for either side and one game ending in a stalemate.

Udinese form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Benevento form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Udinese vs Benevento Team News

For Udinese, Mato Jajalo and Bram Nuytinck are guaranteed to miss the game with injuries. Fernando Forestieri was not named in the squad for their previous fixture and is a doubt.

Thomas Ouwejan and Stefano Okaka are back in training but the fixture comes too soon for the duo, and they will likely not play any role in the final game of the year.

Injured: Mato Jajalo (meniscus), Bram Nuytinck (calf)

Doubtful: Thomas Ouwejan, Stefano Okaka, Fernando Forestieri

Suspended: None

Benevento will again be without the services of defenders Luca Caldirola and Christian Maggio. Pasquale Schiattarella was awarded an additional one-match ban for his red card against Lazio, and he will miss this game for the visitors.

Injured: Luca Caldirola (knee), Christian Maggio (calf)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pasquale Schiattarella

Udinese vs Benevento Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Samir Santos, Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao; Marvin Zeegelaar, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Rolando Mandrangora, Jens Larsen; Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto

Benevento Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Motipo; Federico Barba, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Gaetano Letizia; Riccardo Improta, Artur Ionita, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula

Udinese vs Benevento Prediction

Filippo Inzaghi has helped Benevento maintain a mid-table status early on this season.

Neither of these teams have been highly prolific in front of the goal this term, with the hosts scoring 14 times and Benevento 15 times in 12 and 13 games respectively. Udinese are unbeaten in their last six league fixtures but have drawn their previous two games.

Despite shipping in 23 goals, Benevento are doing well in the league for a team that secured their top-flight status last season. Given the recent form of both teams and their similar approach, a draw looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 Benevento