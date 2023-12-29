Udinese vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Bologna side in an important encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday.

Udinese vs Bologna Preview

Udinese are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Torino in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bolognese outfit edged Atalanta to a crucial 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Udinese vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 18 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's 13 victories.

Udinese have lost each of their last two matches against Bologna in the Serie A and could lose three such matches in the competition for the first time since February 2004.

After a run of four consecutive victories at home against Bologna in the Serie A, Bologna are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Udinese have played out draws in each of their last five matches in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since a run of nine consecutive draws in 1983.

Bologna have lost only one of their nine matches away from home in the Serie A this season - only Inter Milan have a better record in the competition.

Udinese vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The away side was impressive against Atalanta last week and will look to make a mark this weekend.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive this season. Bologna are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Bologna

Udinese vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joshua Zirkzee to score - Yes