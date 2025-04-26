Udinese vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28th 2025

Udinese will welcome Bologna to Bluenergy Stadium in Serie A on Monday. The hosts have dropped to 11th place in the standings and trail 10th-placed Torino by three points.

The Rossoblù are fourth in the standings with 60 points, four fewer than third-placed Atalanta.

The Friulani have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last six league outings. They suffered a fifth consecutive defeat on Wednesday as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Torino. They failed to score for the third consecutive match and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors overcame Inter Milan 1-0 at home last week, with Riccardo Orsolini scoring the only goal of the match in stoppage time. They continued that form with a 2-1 home triumph over Empoli in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Thursday. They progressed to the final 5-1 on aggregate.

Udinese vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 94 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 35-32 lead in wins and 27 games ending in draws.

I Rossoblù are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts. They last met in the campaign opener in August, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

I Friulani have won just one of their last 13 meetings against the visitors.

Udinese have seen conclusive results in their last six home games, suffering three losses and recording three wins.

Bologna have suffered two losses across all competitions in 2025, with both registered away from home.

Only Verona (5) have drawn fewer games than the hosts in Serie A this season (7).

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered the second-fewest losses (5) in Serie A this season.

Udinese vs Bologna Prediction

The hosts have lost their last five league games, failing to score in four. Notably, they have lost just one of their last nine home games in this fixture, recording six wins, and will look to build on that form. Seven of their 11 wins in Serie A this season have been registered at home.

Jaka Bijol picked up his 10th booking of the league campaign and will serve a suspension. Alexis Sanchez might get the nod to start while the match comes too soon for Florian Thauvin and Lorenzo Lucca.

The Rossoblù have won two of their seven Serie A away games in 2025. They are on a two-game winning streak in all competitions, though both wins were registered at home. They have scored two goals in their last three meetings against the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

Emil Holm was injured in training and missed the Coppa Italia meeting against Empoli. He joins Lewis Ferguson and Nicolò Casale on the sidelines.

Udinese have endured a poor run of form and their lengthy absentee list is another cause for concern. The visitors have been in good touch recently and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Bologna

Udinese vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

