Udinese vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2023

Udinese will entertain Bologna at the Stadio Friuli in a mid-table Serie A clash on Sunday.

After a strong start to their league campaign, Udinese have struggled in their recent games and have gone winless in their last nine encounters. In their previous outing, they suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Juventus. They were able to keep a tight ship at the back until the 86th minute as Danilo was able to bag the winning goal.

Bologna suffered their third loss in four league games as they fell to a 1-2 defeat against Atalanta at home. They took an early lead in the sixth minute via Riccardo Orsolini but conceded twice in the second half.

Udinese vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 89 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1922. These games have been closely contested between them, with the visitors having a narrow 33-31 lead in wins while 25 games have ended in draws.

The last five meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw at Sunday's venue last season.

Udinese have seen under 2.5 goals in 13 of their last 15 home matches against Bologna in all competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Bologna's last six league games while Udinese have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six league games.

Bologna have picked up just one win in their travels this season, losing their last two away games.

Only Lecce have played more draws (8) than the hosts (7) in Serie A this season.

Udinese are undefeated in their last seven home games against Bologna, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

Udinese vs Bologna Prediction

The Friulani are winless in the league since October and might struggle here. The last five meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, so the odds of this game also ending in a stalemate look good.

The Rossoblù have suffered four defeats in their last five away games, failing to score in two games in that period. They have a poor record in their travels to Udine and have just one win in their last 14 trips to Sunday's venue.

There have not been any standout performances from either team this season and considering the recent history between the two teams, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Bologna

Udinese vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes