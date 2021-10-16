Udinese vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Udinese host Bologna in a tantalizing Serie A game set to take place at the Dacia Arena on Sunday.

Udinese are 13th in the Serie A standings with eight points from seven games. They have a record of two wins, two draws and three losses in the league so far. Udinese played Sampdoria in their last Serie A game and ended up securing a 3-3 draw.

Bologna are coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Lazio, which saw Musa Barrow, Aaron Hickey and Arthur Theate register their names on the scoresheet. Bologna have done well this season if their wage bill is to be taken into account, as they currently sit in ninth place with 11 points from seven matches.

Udinese vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Udinese and Bologna have played 39 matches against each other so far. Udinese have won 18 matches, while Bologna have managed to triumph on 11 occasions. In total, 10 matches have ended in draws.

The last match between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Udinese Serie A form: W-L-L-L-D

Bologna Serie A form: W-L-D-L-W

Udinese vs Bologna Team News

Udinese

Ilija Nestorovski is out with a cruciate ligament injury, while Isaac Success remains out with abdominal influenza. Neheun Perez has also been sidelined with an injury.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski, Isaac Success, Neheun Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna

Jerdy Schouten is out due to muscle fatigue, while Kevin Bonifazi has been sidelined due to a calf injury.

Injured: Jerdy Schouten and Kevin Bonifazi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Bologna Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Samir; Nahuel Molina, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen; Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Skorupski; Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mitchell Dijks, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez; Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Udinese vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna looked sharp in attack and assured at the back in the statement win against Lazio, outplaying Maurizio Sarri's team in all departments. Sunday's game against Udinese will not be as challenging as most, but they will have to be wary of the hosts' offensive prowess, which was on full display against Sampdoria.

Fans can expect a goal-fest in the game between Udinese and Bologna, and the latter should win this fixture by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Udinese 2-3 Bologna

