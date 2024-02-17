Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with Udinese in an important clash at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday.

Udinese vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have largely struggled to make an impact this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The hosts stunned Juventus with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 19 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's 10 victories.

Cagliari have won only one of their last nine matches against Udinese in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in April 2021.

Udinese have won 27 of their 55 matches against Cagliari in the Serie A - their best record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Udinese have scored a total of 40 goals in their 18 matches at home against Cagliari in the Serie A - more than they have managed against any other opponent during this period.

Cagliari have lost each of their last four matches in the Serie A - their joint-longest such run under Claudio Ranieri in the competition.

Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction

Udinese have improved in recent weeks and will need to work towards hitting a purple patch in the coming weeks. Florian Thauvin and Lorenzo Lucca have shown glimpses of their ability this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Cagliari have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and are up against a massive test on Sunday. Udinese are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 2-0 Cagliari

Udinese vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Udinese to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Thauvin to score - Yes