Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2023

A place in the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia will be up for grabs on Wednesday when Udinese and Cagliari go head-to-head at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Claudio Ranieri’s men head into the midweek tie fresh off the back of picking up their first Serie A win of the season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Udinese were involved in a share of the spoils for the fifth consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Monza in Serie A last Sunday.

Gabriele Cioffi’s men have now gone 11 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, stretching back to a 4-1 victory over Catanzaro in the first round of the Coppa Italia on August 11.

Udinese will be backing themselves to find their feet on Wednesday as they take on an opposing side who have failed to win their last three meetings, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory in April 2021.

Cagliari, on the other hand, picked up their first Serie A win of the season last time out when they edged out Frosinone 4-3 on home turf.

Prior to that, Ranieri’s men failed to win their opening nine matches in the league, losing six and claiming three draws.

Cagliari now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they scraped through the first round courtesy of a 2-1 extra-time win over Palermo on August 12.

Udinese vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Udinese boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cagliari have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Udinese are on a three-game unbeaten run against Ranieri’s men and have lost just one of their last nine meetings, claiming six wins and two draws since December 2018.

Cagliari are without an away win this season, losing three and picking up two draws in their five matches across all competitions.

Cioffi’s men are on an 11-match winless run, losing three and picking up eight draws since August’s 4-1 victory over Catanzaro in the Coppa Italia.

Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive display against Frosinone, Ranieri’s side will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence. However, Udinese have home advantage in their favor and we see them securing a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Cagliari

Udinese vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in Cagliari’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the teams)