Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

The action continues in round six of the Italian Serie A as Udinese and Cagliari go head-to-head at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday. Kosta Runjaic’s men did the league double against Cagliari last season and will be looking to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Udinese were condemned to successive Serie A defeats for the first time this season last Sunday when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

Prior to that, Runjaic’s side kicked off the season with two wins and one draw from their opening three matches before suffering a 3-0 loss against AC Milan on September 20.

Udinese have picked up seven points from the first 15 available to sit 12th in the Serie A standings, level on points with 10th-placed Bologna and this weekend’s visitors in 11th place.

Before that, Fabio Pisacane’s men were on a run of three consecutive victories in all competitions, a run which has seen them reach the Coppa Italia round of 16 courtesy of a 4-1 win over Frosinone on September 23.

Next up for Cagliari is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last six league meetings, losing four and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory in April 2021.

Udinese vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides, Udinese boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cagliari have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Udinese are on a run of seven back-to-back home games without a win in the league, losing five and picking up two draws since March’s 1-0 victory over Parma.

Cagliari have won just three of their 13 Serie A away matches in 2025 while losing seven and claiming three draws since the turn of the year.

Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction

It has been a decent start to the season for Udinese and Cagliari, who find themselves level on seven points after the first five games.

Both sides are also evenly matched on paper, but we predict Runjaic’s men will bounce back from their defeat against Sassuolo to secure their first home win since March.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Cagliari

Udinese vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: First to score - Udinese (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Cagliari)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the last eight clashes between the two teams)

