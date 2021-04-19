Udinese vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Cagliari's bid to stay in Serie A continues as they make the trip to Udine to face Udinese in a round 32 clash at the Stadio Friuli.

Udinese are 11 points clear of the relegation zone, occupying twelfth spot in the standings. Cagliari face a tough task to survive, as they are eighteenth in the table, five points behind Benevento, Fiorentina and Torino.

Having gone four games without a win, Udinese ended their losing streak with a 2-1 win away to Crotone. Rodrigo de Paul scored a brace, but was sent off in the final moments as Le Zebrette survivedfinishnervy end to win. Earlier, Udinese had lost 2-3AtalantaAtalanta, before losing 0-1 at home to Torino.

Cagliari produced an incredible comeback in their relegation six-pointer against Parma over the weekend. Trailing 1-3 on the hour mark, the Squali scored two goals in injury time to win 4-3 at home. Earlier, the Sardinians lost 0-2 to Hellas Verona, before a 0-1 loss away to Inter Milan.

Match full of emotions the one between @CagliariCalcio and @ParmaCalcio_en that sees the hosts find the victory in extra time! #CagliariParma #SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/dYRq8kK0en — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 17, 2021

Udinese vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Udinese have won five of their last ten games against Cagliari, with four of those coming in the previous five games against the Sardinians. Cagliari have won four and drawn one in that timeframe, with their last win at the Stadio Friuli coming in the 2017-18 Serie A season.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the Sardegna Arene in December earlier this season.

Udinese form in Serie A : W-L-L-L-D

Cagliari form in Serie A : W-L-L-L-L

Udinese vs Cagliari Team News

Udinese

Luca Gotti saw his side not pick up any injuries against Crotone, although Rodrigo de Paul will be suspended for this game following his late red card. Tolgay Arslan ought to come into midfield to replace De Paul, while Fernando Llorente may start up front.

Mato Jajalo, Ignacio Pussetto and Gerard Deulofeu remain unavailable.

Injured: Mato Jajalo, Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rodrigo de Paul

Cagliari

Alessio Cragno's COVID-19 enforced isolation will result in Guglielmo Vicario continuing in goal. Marko Rog and Matteo Tramoni remain on the sidelines.

Riccardo Sottil and Luca Ceppitelli are back fit, but may only make Leonardo Simplici's bench.

Injured: Marko Rog, Matteo Tramoni

COVID-19: Alessio Cragno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso (GK), Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Jens Stryger Larsen; Stefano Okaka, Fernando Llorente

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Ragnar Klavan, Diego Godin, Daniele Rugani; Nahitan Nandez, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin, Charalambos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction

Both teams ended winless runs in their previous games, although Cagliari's was perhaps more fortunate. Rodrigo de Paul will be a huge absence for Udinese though, and Cagliari do have a strong side on paper.

Joao Pedro and Leonardo Pavoletti are amongst the goals, and they could earn a crucial result for the Sardinians. We expect Cagliari to pull off a surprise win.

Predictions: Udinese 1-2 Cagliari