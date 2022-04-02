Udinese vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

In Serie A action this weekend, Udinese will host Cagliari at the Dacia Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Udinese have had mixed results of late, picking up two wins and four draws in their last ten games. They were beaten 2-1 by title contenders Napoli in their last game, conceding a quickfire double that cancelled out the lead they held at the break. Udinese sit 14th in the league, with 30 points from 28 games. They need to begin picking up points to move up the points table.

Cagliari, meanwhile, are struggling for form at the moment. They were beaten 1-0 by AC Milan in their last game, marking their third straight goalless outing.

The Islanders sit 17th in the league table with just 25 points from 30 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and need a few wins to ensure their top-flight status for next season.

Udinese vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

There have been 35 meetings between Udinese and Cagliari, with the former winning 18 of those games and losing ten. There have been seven draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Udinese won 4-0.

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D.

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D.

Udinese vs Cagliari Team News

Udinese

Pablo Mari received a red card against Napoli, so he is suspended from this game. Nehuen Perez and Antonio Santurro are both injured and are set to miss out as well, while Gerard Deulofeu is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Nehuen Perez, Antonio Santurro, Isaac Success.

Doubtful: Gerard Deulofeu.

Suspended: Pablo Mari.

Unavailable: None.

Cagliari

Cagliari have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel, including Kevin Strootman, Nahitan Nandez, Luca Gagliano, Razvan Marin and Leonardo Pavoletti. Luca Ceppitelli is a doubt for the game as he works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Kevin Strootman, Nahitan Nandez, Luca Gagliano.

Doubtful: Luca Ceppitelli.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Razvan Marin, Leonardo Pavoletti.

Udinese vs Cagliari Predicted XIs

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Marvin Zeegelaar; Nahuel Molina, Jean-Victor Makengo, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Iyenoma Udogie; Ignacio Pussetto, Beto.

Cagliari (3-4-2-1): Alessio Cragno; Edoardo Goldaniga, Matteo Lovato, Giorgio Altare; Raoul Bellanova, Alberto Grassi, Alessandro Deiola, Dalbert Henrique; Daniele Baselli, Joao Pedro; Gaston Pereiro.

Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction

Udinese's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run. They have, however, struggled in front of goal of late, failing to score more than one goal in their last ten matches.

Cagliari have lost their last three games on the bounce, failing to score any goals. Their poor run could continue this weekend.

Prediction: Udinese 1-0 Cagliari.

