Udinese vs Carrarese Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18th 2025

Udinese will host Carrarese at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday in the round of 64 of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia campaign. The home side endured a poor finish to the previous campaign, winning just one of their final 11 matches, but have performed well in the off-season and will be looking to hit the ground running when they return to competitive action next week.

They faced Avellino at this stage of the domestic cup last season and cruised to a 4-0 victory featuring goals from four different players, including the now-departed duo Florian Thauvin and Lorenzo Lucca.

Carrarese, meanwhile, had their struggles upon returning to the Italian second tier last season but ultimately did enough to avoid defeat as they finished 12th in the league standings with 45 points from 38 matches.

The visitors began their Coppa Italia campaign last season in the preliminary round, beating Serie C side 2-1 via goals from Luigi Cherubini and Leonardo Cerri. They were then drawn against Cagliari in the round of 64 and were beaten 3-1.

Udinese vs Carrarese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The visitors have never made it past the first round of the Coppa Italia.

Udinese have never won the Coppa Italia but have recorded five semifinal finishes in the competition in the 21st century.

The Bianconeri scored 41 goals in Serie A last season, the second-highest of any team that finished in the bottom half of the table.

Carrarese, meanwhile, scored 39 goals in Serie B last season, the second-fewest of any team that clinched automatic safety.

Udinese vs Carrarese Prediction

Udinese ended pre-season with four consecutive wins, most recently beating Bundesliga side Werder Bremen 2-1, and will be looking to pick up where they left off. They have the home advantage on Monday and will head into the cup tie as clear favorites.

Gli Azzurri also won their final pre-season friendly after losing each of their previous three. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose on Monday.

Prediction: Udinese 2-0 Carrarese

Udinese vs Carrarese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Udinese to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)

