Udinese vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

Udinese play host to Cremonese at the Stadio Friuli in round 31 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Davide Ballardini’s side set out looking to make it three wins on the bounce and continue their push from the danger zone.

Udinese continue to struggle for results in Serie A as they were thrashed 3-0 by AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico last Sunday.

Andrea Sottil’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, picking up just one point from a possible nine since claiming successive wins over Empoli and AC Milan in March.

With 39 points from 30 games, Udinese are currently 12th in the league standings, level on points with 11th-placed Torino.

Elsewhere, Cremonese picked up another huge result in their battle at the bottom end of the table as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Empoli last Friday.

Prior to that, Ballardini’s side saw off Sampdoria 3-2 in a pulsating contest at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to end their five-game winless run across all competitions.

With 19 points from 30 matches, Cremonese are currently 19th in the Serie A table, three points above rock-bottom Sampdoria and seven points away from safety.

Udinese vs Cremonese Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

This will be the third-ever meeting between Udinese and Cremonese. They first met in October’s reverse fixture, which ended in a goalless draw at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.

Udinese and Cremonese then faced off in a friendly fixture last December, with Sottil’s men securing a comfortable 3-1 victory.

The Bianconeri are winless in their last three matches, picking up one draw and losing twice since the start of April.

Ballardini’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their last three away games, claiming one win and two draws since February.

Udinese vs Cremonese Prediction

Cremonese have hit their stride at the business end of the season as they look to avoid an immediate return to the second tier. However, Udinese are favorites heading into Sunday given their superior and more experienced squad.

We are backing Sottil’s men to arrest their slump and pick up a slender victory in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Cremonese

Udinese vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Udinese’s last five games)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Cremonese’s last nine outings)

Poll : 0 votes