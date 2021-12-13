Udinese vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Seeking to end their dire winless run and progress into the next round of the Coppa Italia, Crotone travel to the Dacia Arena to face Udinese on Tuesday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game without a win in any of their last six games in all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Udinese failed to arrest their slump in form as they were held to a late 1-1 draw by AC Milan last time out.

Gabriele Cioffi’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their most recent six games, picking up four draws and losing two in that time.

Udinese now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they secured a 3-1 win over Ascoli in their opening game back in August.

Meanwhile, Crotone made it into the last 16 of the cup competition by the skin of their teeth as they saw off Brescia on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Pasquale Marino’s side head into Tuesday’s game in dire form, losing their last five games and picking up just one point in their most recent nine Serie B encounters.

This horrid run of results sees them sit in 18th place in the Serie B table, 12 points adrift of Parma outside the drop zone.

Udinese vs Crotone Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Udinese boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Crotone have picked up two wins, while the spoils have been shared once.

Udinese Form Guide: L-D-D-L-D

Crotone Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Udinese vs Crotone Team News

Udinese

The hosts remain without the services of Roberto Pereyra, who continues his spell on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Roberto Pereyra

Suspended: None

Crotone

Similarly, Crotone’s only concern on the injury front remains Vasile Mogos, who has been sidelined with a back problem.

Injured: Vasile Mogos

Suspended: Vasile Mogos

Udinese vs Crotone Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Festa; Ionuț Nedelcearu, Simone Canestrelli, Nehuén Paz; Salvatore Molina, Nahuel Estévez, Miloš Vulić, Marco Sala; Ahmad Benali, Niccolò Zanellato, Mirko Marić

Udinese vs Crotone Prediction

Both sides head into the game on a horrid run of games and will be seeking to pick up a morale-boosting win. We are tipping Udinese to make use of their home advantage to claim the win.

Prediction: Udinese 1-0 Crotone

