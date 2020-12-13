Udinese vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Udinese welcome Crotone to the Stadio Friuli on Tuesday as the two sides face off in a round 12 clash of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The Friulani are 10th in the table with 13 points, while Crotone remain rock bottom with five points from 11 games.

Having shocked Lazio 3-1 margin in Rome, Udinese continued their winning run with a 3-2 victory away to Torino.

Ignacio Pussetto and Rodrigo de Paul gave Udinese a 2-0 lead, only for the Granata to equalize with two quick goals in the second half.

Ilija Nestorovski restored Udine's lead minutes later, and they survived Ricardo Rodriguez hitting the crossbar late on to grab a huge win.

After going 10 games without a win, Crotone finally broke their duck by defeating Spezia 4-1 margin at home.

Junior Messias grabbed a brace, with Arkadiusz Reca and Eduardo also scoring for the Calabrians as they romped to a comfortable win.

Udinese vs Crotone Head-to-Head

Both teams have registered two wins in the last four games between each other. Having first met in Serie A in the 2016-17 season, Udinese ran out 2-0 winners at home, with Crotone winning the return fixture 1-0 in Calabria.

They last met in April of 2018, with Crotone defeating Udinese 2-1 at the Stadio Friuli.

Udinese form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Crotone form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Udinese vs Crotone Team News

Udinese

Udinese boss Luca Gotti had Ilija Nestorovski make a goalscoring return to his side, with Kevin Lasagna and Rolando Mandragora also fit again.

Centre-back Bram Nuytinck was injured against Torino, with Rodrigo Becao replacing him. Fellow defenders Thomas Ouwejan and Sebastien de Maio, midfielders Mato Jajalo and Tolgay Arslan, and forward Stefano Okaka are injured.

Injured: Thomas Ouwejan, Sebastien de Maio, Mato Jajalo, Stefano Okaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crotone

Crotone manager Giovanni Stroppa is without midfielders Andrea Rispoli and Luca Cigarini, with Ahmad Benali also a doubt due to a calf problem.

Jacopo Petriccione returns from suspension and is expected to replace Niccolo Zanellato in the lineup.

Injured: Andrea Rispoli, Luca Cigarini

Doubtful: Ahmad Benali

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Crotone Predicted Lineups

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso (GK); Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao, Samir; Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo de Paul, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar; Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz (GK); Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Sebastiano Luperto; Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Jacopo Petriccione, Eduardo Henrique, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Simy

Udinese vs Crotone Prediction

Crotone may have ended their winless run against Spezia but Udinese are a tougher proposition, especially with Rodrigo de Paul in fine form. Junior Messias and Simy's partnership looked impressive against Spezia and they may be Stroppa's best hope.

Udinese are favorites here and ought to make short work of Crotone's leaky defence.

Prediction: Udinese 3-1 Crotone