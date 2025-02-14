Udinese vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Udinese will welcome Empoli to Bluenergy Stadium in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are in 10th place in the standings with 30 points, nine more than the 17th-placed visitors.

The Friulani are unbeaten in their last two league games and they held league leaders Napoli to a 1-1 draw last week. It was a close game and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored the equalizer in the 40th minute, just three minutes after Scott McTominay gave Napoli the lead.

The Azzurri have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last nine league outings. They hosted AC Milan in their previous league outing last week and fell to a 2-0 loss. Defender Luca Marianucci was sent off in the 65th minute while Milan saw Fikayo Tomori sent off 11 minutes earlier.

Udinese vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 37 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 15 wins. The Azzurri have eight wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

The last three league meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in five of their six Serie A games in 2025.

Udinese have won just one of their last seven home games while suffering four defeats. They have conceded at least two goals in six games during that period.

Empoli have lost six of their last nine league games.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with one clean sheet for the visitors and two for the Friulani.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league meetings against the Azzurri, though four have ended in draws.

Udinese vs Empoli Prediction

The Friulani are unbeaten in their last two games, scoring four goals, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have registered one win in Serie A at home since October, though five of their eight wins this season have been registered at home.

Isaak Touré and Maduka Okoye are the two confirmed absentees with injuries. Alexis Sánchez was an unused substitute against Napoli due to a knock and is likely to start from the bench again. Keinan Davis is back in training and is likely to make his first appearance since December.

The Azzurri have lost five of their last six games, conceding 13 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last five away meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

Saba Sazonov, Tyronne Ebuehi, Nicolas Haas, Pietro Pellegri, and Ola Solbakken are long-term absentees. Jacopo Fazzini, Ardian Ismajli, Tino Anjorin, and Mattia Viti are also not likely to return anytime soon. Luca Marianucci will serve a suspension and is another addition to their lengthy absentee list.

Considering the host's six-game unbeaten streak in this fixture and Empoli's injury crisis, the Friulani are expected to register a win.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Empoli

Udinese vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

