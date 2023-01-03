Create

Udinese vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Jan 03, 2023 01:26 AM IST
Udinese and Empoli will square off in the Serie A on Wednesday
Udinese and Empoli will square off in Serie A on Wednesday.

Udinese will entertain Empoli at the Dacia Arena in a mid-table Serie A clash on Wednesday (January 4).

The hosts are winless in seven league games. Udinese fell to a 3-2 defeat at league leaders Napoli in their previous outing. They fell three goals behind but fell just short of a comeback, scoring twice in the last 12 minutes. Udinese (24) are eighth in the standings after 15 games.

Empoli, maenwhile, have picked up a couple of wins in their last three league games. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Nicolo Cambiaghi and Fabiano Parisi helped them to a 2-0 home win over Cremonese.

Empoli (17) are 13th in the standings.

Udinese vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have squared off 32 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1946 in Serie B. The hosts have a 14-8 lead, while ten games have ended in draws.
  • Last season in Serie A, both teams won at home, with Udinese winning 4-1 in April.
  • Interestingly, Udinese's last three wins over the visitors have come at home, scoring nine goals and conceding thrice.
  • There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Empoli's last seven Serie A games.
  • The last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Udinese have suffered just one defeat at home in Serie A and have scored at least once in their last six home games.
  • Empoli have just one win on their travels this term and have failed to score in their last two away games, losing both..

Udinese vs Empoli Prediction

I Friulani have struggled in recent games, so their winless streak could continue. They won their last two friendly games and will look to continue that momentum here.

Recap 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ What a year it’s been! ✨⚪️⚫️ #Udinese #Football #DaciaArena https://t.co/5D6GkyLWdX

Empoli, meanwhile, are winless on their last three trips to Udinese. Nonetheless, considering the recent form of both teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 Empoli

Udinese vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

