Udinese vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023

Udinese will entertain Empoli at the Dacia Arena in a mid-table Serie A clash on Wednesday (January 4).

The hosts are winless in seven league games. Udinese fell to a 3-2 defeat at league leaders Napoli in their previous outing. They fell three goals behind but fell just short of a comeback, scoring twice in the last 12 minutes. Udinese (24) are eighth in the standings after 15 games.

Empoli, maenwhile, have picked up a couple of wins in their last three league games. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Nicolo Cambiaghi and Fabiano Parisi helped them to a 2-0 home win over Cremonese.

Empoli (17) are 13th in the standings.

Udinese vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 32 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1946 in Serie B. The hosts have a 14-8 lead, while ten games have ended in draws.

Last season in Serie A, both teams won at home, with Udinese winning 4-1 in April.

Interestingly, Udinese's last three wins over the visitors have come at home, scoring nine goals and conceding thrice.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Empoli's last seven Serie A games.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Udinese have suffered just one defeat at home in Serie A and have scored at least once in their last six home games.

Empoli have just one win on their travels this term and have failed to score in their last two away games, losing both..

Udinese vs Empoli Prediction

I Friulani have struggled in recent games, so their winless streak could continue. They won their last two friendly games and will look to continue that momentum here.

Empoli, meanwhile, are winless on their last three trips to Udinese. Nonetheless, considering the recent form of both teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 Empoli

Udinese vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

