Udinese vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Udinese host Empoli at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A on Saturday, looking for a third win in a row.

Le Zebrette have won both their games in the month of April - a 5-1 demolition of Cagliari followed by a 2-1 win at Venezia.

They haven't won three on the bounce since December 2020.

Empoli are just two points off them in 14th place but have played two games more.

The Blues haven't won since 12 December 2021, going 15 games without a victory since an unlikely 1-0 defeat of Napoli away from home.

Udinese vs Empoli Head-To-Head

Udinese have won nine of their last 20 clashes with Empoli, losing six, including a 3-1 defeat in the December reverse.

Udinese have won their last three home games against Empoli after a 2-1 loss in September 2015.

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Empoli Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Udinese vs Empoli Team News

Udinese

Le Zebrette are sweating over Beto's fitness as he's carrying a knock.

If he's indeed ruled out, Gerard Deulofeu will have to carry the side by himself.

The Spaniard hit double figures last weekend with a 10th strike of the season, the joint most he's ever managed in a single campaign.

But in a boost for caretaker manager Gabriele Cioffi, midfielder Roberto Peryra returns from a suspension and is likely to slot right back into the XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Beto

Empoli

Lorenzo Tonelli successfully underwent surgery for a cruciate ligament rupture but has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Emmanuel Ekong, Nicolas Haas and Riccardo Marchizza are also long-term injuries for the Blues, whereas Szymon Zurkowski is suspended.

But on the bright side Sebastiano Luperto returns from a one-match ban.

Injured: Lorenzo Tonelli, Emmanuel Ekong, Nicolas Haas, Riccardo Marchizza

Suspended: Szymon Zurkowski

Doubtful: None

Udinese vs Empoli Predicted XI

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Marvin Zeegelaar; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto.

Empoli (4-3-2-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Simone Romagnoli, Mattia Viti, Fabiano Parisi; Leo Stulac, Kristjan Asllani, Fillipo Bandinelli; Nedim Bajrami, Federico Di Francesco; Andrea Pinamonti.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Udinese vs Empoli Prediction

Empoli have a good record in their recent fixtures with Udinese, but the hosts have shown real quality lately.

It will be another tough match but we predict a narrow win for the Bianconeri.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Empoli

Edited by Peter P