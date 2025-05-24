Udinese vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important clash at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Udinese vs Fiorentina Preview
Fiorentina are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. La Viola edged Bologna to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Udinese, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Udinese vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Fiorentina have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 26 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 14 victories.
- Udinese have won three of their last six matches against Fiorentina in Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.
- Fiorentina have kept four clean sheets in their last seven matches away from home against Udinese in Serie A - as many as they had achieved in the 31 such games preceding this run.
- Udinese have lost seven of their last nine matches in Serie A - more defeats than any other team in the competition has suffered during this period.
- Udinese have picked up only one point from their last four matches at home in Serie A.
Udinese vs Fiorentina Prediction
Fiorentina have blown hot and cold so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Moise Kean has been impressive for La Viola so far and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Udinese can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Fiorentina
Udinese vs Fiorentina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes