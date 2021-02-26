Udinese vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Udinese will welcome Fiorentina to Stadio Fruli on Sunday for a matchday 24 fixture in Serie A.

The hosts come into this game on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw away to Parma. Second-half goals from Stefano Okaka Chuka and Bram Nuytinck helped the Friulani come back from a two-goal deficit at halftime to snatch a point.

Fiorentina, for their part, decimated newly-promoted Spezia 3-0 on home soil.

There is little to separate the two sides on the table, as they have each accrued the same number of points and scored the same number of goals.

Udinese have a slightly better goal difference and sit in 13th spot, while Fiorentina are 14th.

Udinese vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

This will be the 44th meeting between the sides and Fiorentina have had the better of Udinese in most of their previous clashes.

The Viola have 23 wins and 10 draws to their name, with 74 goals scored and 49 conceded. Udinese were victorious on 10 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in round four of the Coppa Italia on 25 November 2020. On that occasion, an extra-time goal by Tofol Montiel helped Fiorentina to a 1-0 win.

The sides had met exactly a month earlier on matchday five of the campaign and Fiorentina edged a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 victory on home turf.

Udinese form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Fiorentina form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Udinese vs Fiorentina Team News

Udinese

The hosts have several injury problems to contend with ahead of the visit of Fiorentina. Gerard Deulofeu (knee), Fernando Forestieri (thigh), Ignacio Pussetto (knee), Mato Jajalo (meniscus) and Sebastian Prodl (muscle) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Roberto Pereyra and Marvin Zeegelar are suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Gerard Deulofeu, Fernando Forestieri, Mato Jajalo, Sebastian Proedl, Ignacio Pussetto

Suspension: Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegeler

Fiorentina

There are two injury concerns for the visitors, as Giacomo Bonaventura has been ruled out with a muscle problem.

Striker Christian Kouame pulled out of training on Wednesday and scans revealed that he suffered a thigh injury.

Injury: Giacomo Bonaventura, Christian Kouame

Suspension: None

Udinese vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Juan Musso (GK); Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo de Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Jean Makengo, Jens Laarsen; Stefano Okaka; Fernando Llorente

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Bartlomiej Dragowski (GK); Lucas Martinez, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Christian Biraghi, Salvadro Ferrer, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Lorenzo Venuti; Gaetano Castrovilli, Dusan Vlahovic

Udinese vs Fiorentina Prediction

Both sides have a compact style of play that makes scoring and conceding goals very difficult. However, Fiorentina have become more expansive in recent weeks, suggesting that the visitors should ostensibly find the back of the net.

The close standing of the two teams on the table suggests that they are an equal match and this coud be reflected in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Fiorentina