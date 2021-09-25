Udinese vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese take on Fiorentina in an important game on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and have a point to prove this weekend.

Udinese are in 10th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against AS Roma earlier this week and will need to step up in this match.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. La Viola slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back against Udinese.

Udinese vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have an excellent record against Udinese and have won 23 out of 44 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed 11 victories against Fiorentina and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous game between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Udinese. Fiorentina missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-W-D

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-W-L

Udinese vs Fiorentina Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Ilija Nestorovski and Iyenoma Udogie are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Udinese are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this week.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski, Iyenoma Udogie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Lorenzo Venuti remains the only injury concern for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Nicolas Gonzalez was sent off against Inter Milan and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Lorenzo Venuti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolas Gonzalez

Udinese vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Jens Stryger Larsen, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra; Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Alvaro Odriozola; Lucas Torreira, Sofyan Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Saponara, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Udinese vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have exceeded expectations so far this season and stunned Atalanta into submission last weekend. La Viola were overcome by Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to make a statement of intent in this match.

Also Read

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. Fiorentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 0-2 Fiorentina

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi