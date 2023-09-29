Udinese vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2023 

Udinese will host Genoa at the Dacia Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a sluggish start to their league campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 4-1 by defending champions Napoli in their last game and were already three goals down before Lazar Samardzic scored a late consolation goal.

Udinese sit 18th in the league table with just three points from six games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and pick up their first league win of the season this weekend.

Genoa have had mixed results on their return to the Italian top flight but remain hopeful of survival. They carried out a shock 4-1 hiding of Roma in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in a clinical performance from the Grifone as they picked up their first victory over I Giallorossi since May 2014.

The visitors sit 11th in the Serie A standings with seven points from six games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Sunday.

Udinese vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Udinese and Genoa. The hosts have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer.

There have been 21 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Udinese have scored two league goals this season. Only Empoli (1) have scored fewer.

Two of Genoa's three league defeats this season have come away from home.

Udinese vs Genoa Prediction

Udinese are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last 10 Serie A matches. They have lost four of their last five home league games and could struggle here.

Genoa's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost their last two away matches but should return to winning ways against a struggling Udinese outfit.

Prediction: Udinese 0-1 Genoa

Udinese vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genoa to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)