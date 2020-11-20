Udinese vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Following the international break, domestic action recommences in Italy, with Udinese hosting Genoa in a Serie A clash on Sunday.

This is a battle between two of Serie A’s strugglers. Both Udinese and Genoa sit within the bottom three, although a win for either would elevate them up the table into a safer position.

Neither of these teams are used to being in the relegation zone for extended periods of time, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure their future in the Italian top-flight by the end of the season.

Udinese vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Udinese have struggled from the off in Serie A this season. Of their seven matches, five have ended in defeat. They’ve picked up just one win, defeating Parma 3-2 in October thanks to a late goal from Ignacio Pussetto.

Their most recent match saw them secure a 0-0 draw away at Sassuolo, but before that they had lost two in a row.

Genoa have not done much better. They won their opening match by thrashing Crotone 4-1, but followed that with a 6-0 loss to Napoli. Since then they’ve secured just two draws, and have lost their last two league matches to Torino and Roma respectively.

Udinese form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Genoa form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Udinese vs Genoa Team News

Udinese will be without midfielders Walace and Mamadou Coulibaly for this game, as both men remain on the sidelines following the international break.

Injured: Walace, Mamadou Coulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa have four injured players coming into this game. Marko Pjaca, Francesco Cassata, Davide Zappacosta and Eldor Shomurodov are all unavailable and will miss out.

Injured: Marko Pjaca, Francesco Cassata, Davide Zappacosta, Eldor Shomurodov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Genoa Predicted XI

Udinese predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Samir, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo de Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar, Ignacio Pussetto, Stefano Okaka

Genoa predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Mattia Perin, Davide Biraschi, Edoardo Goldaniga, Mattia Bani, Luca Pelligrini, Nicolo Rovella, Milan Badelj, Valon Behrami, Goran Pandev, Miha Zajc, Gianluca Scamacca

Udinese vs Genoa Prediction

Both of these sides have struggled lately, but Udinese seem slightly better equipped to win this fixture. Udinese have scored one less goal than Genoa, but have a stronger defence than their opponents, and we expect the home team to earn a narrow win this Sunday.

Prediction: Udinese 1-0 Genoa