Udinese vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Udinese host Genoa at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Udinese are currently 15th in the league, five points above the relegation zone. Luca Gotti's side have been inconsistent of late, having only won one of their last five league games. They will look to get back on track with a win against Genoa.

Genoa, on the other hand, are 18th in the league. Andriy Shevchenko's side have been woeful this season and have only managed to win one league game so far. They will look to kickstart their campaign with a win against Udinese on Sunday.

Both sides are aiming to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Udinese vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Udinese have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Genoa, winning three of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in March. Rodrigo De Paul canceled out Goran Pandev's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Udinese Form Guide: D-L-W-D-L

Genoa Form Guide: L-D-D-D-L

Udinese vs Genoa Team News

Destro will be a huge miss for Genoa

Udinese

Udinese have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Torino last time out. Luca Gotti will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa

Genoa will have a host of players missing for the game. Mattia Destro, Domenico Criscito, Nikola Maksimovic, Felipe Caicedo, Stefano Sabelli, Mohamed Fares and Mattia Bani are all out due to injury.

Injured: Mattia Destro, Domenico Criscito, Nikola Maksimovic, Felipe Caicedo, Stefano Sabelli, Mohamed Fares, Mattia Bani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Genoa Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Nahuel Molina; Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto; Beto

Genoa Predicted XI (5-3-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Andrea Cambiasso, Johan Vasquez, Andrea Masiello, Davide Biraschi, Paolo Ghiglione; Nicolo Rovella, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro; Caleb Ekuban, Goran Pandev

Udinese vs Genoa Prediction

Neither side have been in good form of late, however, Udinese should be able to get the win over a poor Genoa side.

We predict a tight game with Udinese coming away with a victory.

Prediction: Udinese 1-0 Genoa

