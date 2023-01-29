Udinese vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th January 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with Hellas Verona in an important clash at the Stadio Friuli on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Lecce by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight over the past year. The hosts edged Sampdoria to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won eight out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's five victories.

Udinese won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin and could complete a league double over Hellas Verona for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

Udinese played out a draw in their previous home game against Hellas Verona in the Serie A and have only played out two consecutive such draws on one occasion in the competition.

Udinese have managed 28 points from their first 19 games in the Serie A this season - their joint-best tally at this stage of the competition over the past 10 seasons.

Udinese won their previous league game by a 1-0 margin and could secure consecutive victories in the competition for the first time since October last year.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona have struggled to step up to the plate this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The away side could potentially find themselves in a relegation battle and will need to address their slump.

Udinese have been fairly impressive this season but have not been at their best since the World Cup break. Both teams are on a fairly even footing and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 Hellas Verona

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Beto to score - Yes

