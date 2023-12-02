Udinese vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Udinese and Hellas Verona square off at Dacia Arena on Sunday. Marco Baroni’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last 12 matches across all competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Udinese failed to return to winning ways in the Serie A as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma last Sunday. Prior to that, Gabriele Cioffi’s side picked up a 1-0 victory over AC Milan on November 4 to snap their 12-game winless run, two weeks before playing out a 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

While Udinese will look to find their feet, they return home, where they are without a win in their last seven matches across all competitions. Hellas Verona, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw against Lecce last Monday.

Baroni’s side have now gone 12 successive games without a win across all competitions, losing nine and claiming three draws since August’s 2-0 victory over Roma. With nine points from 13 matches, Hellas Verona are currently 19th in the Serie A standings, two points and three places below Sunday’s visitors.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Udinese boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hellas Verona have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last six home games against Verona, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in December 2014.

Hellas Verona have failed to taste victory in their last 12 matches and currently hold the division’s fourth-worst away record, having picked up just four points from their seven games on the road this season.

Udinese have failed to win their last eight home games, losing four and picking up four draws since May’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Udinese and Hellas Verona have struggled to get going this season and find themselves separated by just two points at the wrong end of the table. Udinese’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we fancy them to scrap a narrow victory.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Hellas Verona

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last nine clashes between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five meetings)