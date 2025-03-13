Udinese vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

Udinese host Hellas Verona at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday in Serie A. The hosts are 10th with 40 points. They drew 1-1 at Lazio last time out, with Florian Thauvin opening the scoring from close range midway through the first half before conceding 10 minutes later.

Verona, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Bologna in their last match, conceding late in either half before substitute Daniel Mosquera bundled home a late consolation goal to take his league tally for the season to five.

Verna, who are languishing in 15th place in the points table, are only four points above the drop zone.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between Udinese and Verona, who trail 20-18.

There have been 18 draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Verona are undefeated in four games in the fixture.

I Gialloblu have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 58.

I Bianconeri have scored 35 goals in Serie A this season, the fewest of any team in the top-half of the pile.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Udinese are unbeaten in six matches, picking up four wins. They have won their last three home matches and are well poised to register a fourth this weekend.

Verona, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and have lost four of their last five matches. They have won one of their last five away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Udinese 1-0 Verona

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Udinese

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Udinese's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Verona's last six matches.)

