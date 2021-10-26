Udinese vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Udinese take on Hellas Verona on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Udinese are in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have failed to impress so far this year. The hosts held Atalanta to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need a similar performance this week.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side stunned Lazio with a 4-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident going into this match.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Udinese have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won seven out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed four victories against Udinese and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two sides took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Udinese. Hellas Verona were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: D-D-D-L-L

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-D-D

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Gerard Deulofeu is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Roberto Pereyra served his suspension against Atalanta over the weekend and will be available for selection.

Injured: Gerard Deulofeu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Verona will face a tough test against Udinese

Hellas Verona

Gianluca Frabotta is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Marco Faraoni has recovered from his knock and will be able to play his part against Udinese.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Jens Stryger Larsen, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra; Ignacio Pussetto, Beto

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale, Federico Ceccherini; Marco Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Gianluca Caprari, Antonin Barak, Giovanni Simeone

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona were exceptional against Lazio over the weekend and will want to replicate their heroics this week. Giovanni Simeone was irrepressible in his previous game and will want to make his mark in this fixture.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Udinese have improved in recent weeks but have several problems to resolve going into this game. Hellas Verona are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Udinese 2-3 Hellas Verona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi