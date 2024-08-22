Udinese vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Lazio side in an important clash at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Udinese vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have made a good start to their league campaign. The Biancocelesti eased past Venezia by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Bologna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Udinese vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 30 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 13 victories.

Udinese have won 26 matches against Lazio in Serie A - they have managed more victories only against Atalanta and Cagliari in the history of the competition.

Udinese won their previous game against Lazio in Serie A by a 2-1 margin and have not secured consecutive victories against the Biancocelesti in the competition since 2005.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last 11 matches away from home against Udinese in Serie A - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last six matches in Serie A - their longest such run since October 2022.

Udinese vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have a good squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold over the past year. The Biancocelesti can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Udinese have shown signs of improvement in recent months but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this clash.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Lazio

Udinese vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

