Udinese vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th January 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese take on Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in a crucial encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday.

Udinese vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Biancocelesti eased past Frosinone by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side thrashed Bologna by a comprehensive 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Udinese vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 29 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 12 victories.

In a run dating back to 2015, Udinese have failed to find the back of the net in 12 of their 17 matches against Lazio in the Serie A - the highest such tally in the competition during this period.

After a run of three consecutive victories at home against Lazio in the Serie A, Udinese have failed to win their last 10 such games in the competition.

Udinese played out a total of 18 draws in the Serie A in 2023 - at least two more draws than any other team in Europe's top five leagues during this period.

Udinese won their previous game by a 3-0 margin in the Serie A and have not won consecutive games in the competition since March last year.

Udinese vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. The away side has a good record in this fixture and has a point to prove going into this game.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent in recent months. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Lazio

Udinese vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes