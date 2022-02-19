Udinese vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Udinese on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Udinese are in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Hellas Verona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have recovered from a slow start to their campaign. The Biancocelesti suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Europa League against FC Porto this week and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Udinese vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have an impressive record against Udinese and have won 28 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed 12 victories against Lazio and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Lazio. Udinese were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-L-L

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-L

Udinese vs Lazio Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Tolgay Arslan served his suspension against Hellas Verona and will feature in this game. Roberto Pereyra has completed his recovery over the past week and will be available for selection against Lazio.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio need to step up in this game

Lazio

Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto are serving suspensions at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Francesco Acerbi and Manuel Lazzari are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Francesco Acerbi, Manuel Lazzari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto

Udinese vs Lazio Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Marvin Zeegelaar, Pablo Mari, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Jean-Victor Makengo, Walace; Beto, Gerard Deulofeu

S.S.Lazio @OfficialSSLazio Seduta mattutina ad Oporto per i ragazzi!

Inizia la preparazione di



#CMonEagles 🦅 Seduta mattutina ad Oporto per i ragazzi!Inizia la preparazione di #UdineseLazio 🇵🇹 Seduta mattutina ad Oporto per i ragazzi! Inizia la preparazione di #UdineseLazio 🔥#CMonEagles 🦅 https://t.co/BrsADvwkNG

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha; Elseid Hysaj, Patric, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic; Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Toma Basic; Pedro, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Udinese vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have struggled to hit their peak under Maurizio Sarri this season and will need to prove a point this week. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

Udinese have also failed to meet expectations so far and will need to work hard to stay away from the relegation zone. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Lazio

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi