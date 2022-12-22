Udinese vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd, 2022

Udinese take on Lecce at the Dacia Arena in a club friendly on Friday, with both sides looking to go back into the domestic season on a high.

Udinese have been in terrible form of late, having lost their last two friendlies on the trot. Andrea Sottil's side are currently 8th in Serie A, three points off the top six. They will look to bounce back with a win against Lecce on Friday.

Lecce have been in decent form of late and are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. Marco Baroni's side are currently 16th in Serie A, eight points off the relegation zone. They will hope to continue their form with a win against Udinese on Friday.

Both sides return to Serie A action next week and will want to build momentum heading into their respective fixtures with a win.

Udinese vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Lecce winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw back in November. Beto canceled out Lorenzo Colombo's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Udinese have the joint seventh best defense in Serie A, having only conceded 17 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

Lecce have the joint fifth worst attack in Serie A, having only scored 14 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

Udinese vs Lecce Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Friday.

Lecce will take a full strength side into the game. Meanwhile, Adam Masina and Gerard Deulofeu are both doubts for Udinese.

Despite the difference in form, it's hard to see Udinese losing this game. We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Lecce

Udinese vs Lecce Betting Tips

U.S. Lecce @OfficialUSLecce 🧤 Il nostro Wladimiro Falcone a Coverciano in Nazionale 🧤 Il nostro Wladimiro Falcone a Coverciano in Nazionale 🇮🇹 https://t.co/k6q1jolfhA

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Udinese have conceded six goals in their last three games across all competitions, while Lecce have scored five)

Tip 3 - Lecce to score in the first-half (Four of Lecce's last five goals have come in the first-half of games)

