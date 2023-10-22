Udinese vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2023

The action continues in Serie A as Udinese and Lecce go head-to-head at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday (October 23).

Udinese were in action during the international break, drawing 1-1 in a friendly with Croatian outfit Rijeka. Andrea Sottil’s side now turn their attention to Serie A, where they're one of three sides without a win this season, losing three of their eight games.

With five points from a possible 24, Udinese are 17th in the league table, just one point above the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Lecce failed to find their feet, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo just before the international break.

Roberto D'Aversa’s men have gone three games without a win, claiming one point from a possible nine since a 1-0 win over Genoa in September. With 12 points from eight games, Lecce are 10th in the points table, level on points with Frosinone and Monza.

Udinese vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 26 meetings, Udinese boast a superior record in the fixture. Lecce have picked up nine wins, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Udinese are winless in three Serie A games against Lecce, losing twice, since a 1-0 win in January 2020.

Lecce are without an away league win this season, losing once in three games.

Udinese are without a win in six Serie A home games, losing four since a 2-0 win over Sampdoria in May.

Udinese vs Lecce Prediction

While Udinese have endured a stuttering start to the season, they will fancy their chances against a Lecce side without an away win since January. Lecce have run out of steam in recent weeks and could a narrow defeat.

Prediction: Udinese 1-0 Lecce

Udinese vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Lecce’s last six games.)