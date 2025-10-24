Udinese vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Udinese will entertain Lecce at the Bluenergy Stadium in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have two wins from seven games and have a three-point lead over the Lupi, who have one win to their name.

The Friulani have won just one of their last five games in all competitions. They played out a second consecutive draw on Monday as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Cremonese. They conceded in the first half, and Nicolò Zaniolo pulled them level in the 51st minute, scoring his first goal for the club.

The visitors have seen an uptick in form, and they are unbeaten in their last three league games. They resumed their league campaign after the international break with a goalless draw against Sassuolo.

Udinese vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 52 times in all competitions. The hosts have the lead in the head-to-head record with 27 wins. The Lupi have 18 wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

The Friulani secured a league double over the visitors last season, recording 1-0 wins in the home and away games.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have conceded 10 goals in seven league games, and the hosts have outscored Lecce 7-5 in these games.

The visitors have failed to score in their last three games in this fixture.

The Friulani have scored one goal apiece in their last four home meetings against the visitors.

Both teams have drawn three of their seven league games this season.

Udinese vs Lecce Prediction

The Friulani are winless in their last four league games, though they have played two consecutive draws. They have scored one goal apiece in their last three games and will look to improve upon that record. They have kept clean sheets in their last three games in this fixture. Thomas Kristensen is the only confirmed absentee for the home side.

The Lupi are unbeaten in their last three games, keeping two consecutive clean sheets. They have failed to score in two of their four away games across all competitions this season.

Filip Marchwinski, Matías Pérez, Gaby Jean, and Riccardo Sottil are likely to miss this match.

While Le Zebrette have endured a winless home run in Serie A this season, considering their recent record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Lecce

Udinese vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

