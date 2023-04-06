Udinese vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2023

Udinese will entertain Monza at the Stadio Friuli in a mid-table Serie A clash on Saturday.

The hosts saw their four-game unbeaten run in Serie A come to an end in their previous outing as they suffered a 3-0 away defeat against Bologna. With the defeat, they gave up the chance to make it to the upper half of the table as they remained in 11th place.

Monza suffered their first defeat in four games in their previous outing. They conceded a goal apiece in either half, falling to a 2-0 home defeat to Lazio. They are in 13th place in the league table and a win might help them climb to 12th place at the expense of Sassuolo.

Udinese vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 18 times in all competitions since 1956, with just one meeting taking place in Serie A. They have been closely matched in these meetings with the hosts having a narrow 7-6 lead in wins and five games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the 21st century this season. Udinese recorded a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in August while Monza came out on top when they met in Coppa Italia in October.

Monza are unbeaten in their last four trips to Saturday's venue with two games in that period ending in draws.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last four home games in Serie A, scoring at least two goals in their last three games.

No team has drawn more games (11) than the hosts in Serie A this season.

Udinese have outscored the visitors 37-32 in the league this season and also have a better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (34) than Monza.

Udinese vs Monza Prediction

The Friulani suffered their first defeat in five games last week and will be looking to bounce back in this home tie. They have failed to score in their last two games and have also kept two clean sheets in that period. Interestingly, they are winless against their eastern rivals at home since 1975 and suffered a 3-2 defeat in the Coppa Italia in October.

The Brianzoli have kept two clean sheets in their last four away games and have failed to score in just one of their last six away games. There's not much to separate the two teams in terms of form at the moment and a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Monza

Udinese vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Carlos Augusto to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes