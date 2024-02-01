Udinese vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Udinese will host Monza at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a grossly underwhelming campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone as new boss Gabriele Cioffi struggles to steady the ship. They were beaten 2-0 by Atalanta in their last match, conceding both goals in the first half as they recorded a 13th consecutive winless outing against the Bergamo outfit.

Udinese sit 17th in the league table with just 18 points from 22 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Monza have had mixed results in Serie A this season but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 victory over Sassuolo with Andrea Colpani scoring the sole goal of the game just after the half-hour mark.

The visitors sit 12th in the table with 28 points from 22 games and will be looking to add to that tally here.

Udinese vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Udinese and Monza. Both sides have won four games apiece in their previous matchups while their other six clashes have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Udinese have conceded 37 goals in the Serie A this season. Only three teams have conceded more, two of which currently occupy the drop zone.

Five of Monza's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Friulani have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 league outings.

Udinese vs Monza Prediction

Udinese are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 11 games. They have won just once on home turf since last August and could struggle here.

Monza, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of consecutive defeats and will be looking to kick on from that on Saturday. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have just enough to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Monza

Udinese vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)