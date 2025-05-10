Udinese vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

The action continues in round 36 of the Italian Serie A as Udinese play host to Monza at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday. Kosta Runjaic’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against the visitors and will be looking to extend this solid run.

Udinese returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Cagliari 2-1 at the Unipol Domus Stadium. Before that, Runjaic’s side were on a seven-game winless run in the league, losing five and claiming two draws since the second week in March.

Udinese have picked up 44 points from their 35 Serie A matches so far to sit 12th in the league standings, one point behind the 10th-placed Como.

On the other hand, Monza were left empty handed yet again as they were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing against Atalanta at the U-Power Stadium last time out.

Alessandro Nesta’s men have now gone 15 straight games without a win — losing 13 and claiming two draws — a run which has put their three-year stint in the top flight to an end.

Monza have won just two of their 35 league games while losing 24 and claiming nine draws to collect 15 points and sit rock-bottom in the table, 12 points away from safety heading into the final three games.

Udinese vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the previous six meetings between the sides, Udinese hold the superior record in the history of this fixture.

Monza have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Udinese have failed to taste victory in their last three home matches, picking up one point from a possible nine, having won the three games preceding this run.

Monza are in a run of 11 consecutive away defeats in all competitions and hold the division’s lowest points tally on the road (7).

Udinese vs Monza Prediction

Udinese will be licking their lips as they take on a floundering Monza side who have been abysmal away from home this season.

That said, we predict Udinese will come away with three points, heaping more mysery on the visitors and strengthening their stake for a top-half finish.

Prediction: Udinese 3-1 Monza

Udinese vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their previous six clashes)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Udinese’s last six games)

