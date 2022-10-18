Udinese vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2022

Udinese and Monza are set to square off at Dacia Arena in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

This is the only game in the second round of the cup competition featuring both teams from Serie A.

Udinese overcame Feralpisalo 2-1 at home in August thanks to goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success. Monza fought off Frosinone's challenge in the first round, with Christian Gytkjær's 83rd-minute goal helping them secure a 3-2 home win.

Udinese are undefeated in their last nine Serie A games, though their six-game winning streak in the competition came to an end last week as they played back-to-back draws, including a goalless draw against Lazio on Sunday.

Monza saw their three-game winning streak in Serie A come to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Empoli last time around.

Udinese vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 17 times across all competitions and this will be the first meeting in the Coppa Italia between them. Udinese have a narrow 7-5 lead in wins while five games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the 21st century in Serie A in August at Stadio Brianteo. Udinese were able to record a 2-1 away win, with goals from Beto and Destiny Udogie helping them overturn a one-goal deficit.

Three of the last four meetings between the two sides have ended in draws.

Udinese are undefeated in their last six matches in Coppa Italia.

Monza have conceded at least two goals in their last three matches in the competition.

Udinese are undefeated at home across all competitions this season, picking up four wins in six games while Monza have just one win to their name in their travels this term.

Udinese vs Monza Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed a great start to their season, and in 10 Serie A games, they have scored 19 goals. In their last three home games in Serie A, they have scored nine goals and another prolific outing is expected from them here.

Monza have failed to score in three of their last five away games this term and might struggle here. They have scored nine goals this season and also have a poor defensive record compared to the Friulani, conceding 15 goals as opposed to the 10 goals let in by the hosts.

The Biancorossi have just one win from their trips to Udine and the game is likely to end in a narrow win for Udinese.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Monza

Udinese vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Beto to score any time - Yes

