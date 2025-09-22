Udinese vs Palermo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Udinese and Palermo get the Coppa Italia second round underway when they lock horns at the Bluenergy Stadium on Tuesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since March 2017, when Udinese picked up a comfortable 4-1 victory in their Serie A clash.

Udinese were handed their first defeat of the new campaign on Saturday as they fell to a 3-0 loss against AC Milan at home during their Serie A clash.

Prior to that, Kosta Runjaic’s side were on an eight-game unbeaten run, including friendlies, claiming one draw and seven wins. During the run, Udinese also registered consecutive league victories over Inter Milan and Serie A newcomers Pisa.

Udinese now turn their attention to Coppa Italia, where they kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Serie B side Carrarese in their cup opener on August 18.

As for Palermo, they had to dig deep in their cup curtain-raiser on August 16, when they beat Serie A side Cremonese on penalties after a goalless draw in normal time at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.

Filippo Inzaghi’s side followed the cup victory with an impressive run of results to start the new Serie B season, claiming three wins and one draw from their first four league matches.

Palermo head into Tuesday’s clash off the back of a 2-0 victory over Bari in Serie B, courtesy of second-half goals from Jeremy Le Douaron and Frenchman Claudio Gomes.

Udinese vs Palermo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Udinese boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Palermo have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Udinese have failed to win seven of their last eight competitive home games, losing five and picking up two draws since mid March.

Palermo have lost just one of their most recent eight competitive matches while picking up five wins and two draws since May 9.

Udinese vs Palermo Prediction

With 26 goals scored in the previous seven clashes between Udinese and Palermo, we can expect another action-packed affair at the Bluenergy Stadium as both sides look to continue their cup run. That said, we predict Udinese will bounce back from Saturday’s defeat against AC Milan and knock out Inzaghi’s men in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Palermo

Udinese vs Palermo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have also scored in eight of their last nine clashes)

