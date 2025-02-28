Udinese vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Udinese host Parma at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday in Serie A. The hosts are 10th in the points table with 36 points.

They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Lecce in their last match. Team top scorer Lorenzo Lucca scored the sole goal of the game from the spot in the first half before getting hooked off minutes later following a row with captain Florian Thauvin.

Parma, meanwhile, have struggled to readjust to life in the top flight. They, however, picked up a surprise and much-needed 2-0 victory over Bologna last time out. Ange-Yoan Bonny opened the scoring in the first half before Simon Sohm doubled their advantage in the second. Parma have climbed out of the drop zone, up to 17th place.

Udinese vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Udinese and Parma. Both sides have won 25 games apiece.

Parma are winless in three games in the fixture after winning four of their previous five.

Udinese are without a clean sheet in 11 games in the fixture since 2013.

Parma (45) have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight this season.

Udinese vs Parma Prediction

Udinese have won three of their last four matches after winning one of their previous eight. They have won their last two games at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Parma, meanwhile, will head into the weekend clash with confidence following their win over Bologna last time out. They have, however, been poor on the road off late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Parma

Udinese vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Udinese

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)

